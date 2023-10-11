Survivors to Newsmax: Hamas 'Broke All Hearts in Israel'

Gal Ben Ami and Hen Mizrachi, survivors of a terrorist attack at an outdoor music festival in southern Israel on Saturday, told Newsmax that Hamas “broke all hearts in Israel” when the terrorist group invaded from the Gaza Strip and launched a multipronged attack that has led to the deaths of more than 1,000 Israelis.

“We were dancing at about 6:30 a.m. and we were looking at the sunrise,” Ben Ami told “The Record with Greta Van Susteren” on Wednesday. “A heavy bombarding from the Gaza Strip started in the area. As a southern kid — I grew up in the south — I tried calming my friends down and telling them that it's just a couple of rockets, and it'll soon settle down.

"We understand that it's not going to settle down, and we're talking about hundreds of rockets flying over and closing in on us, and so we left to find our car.

“We found our car, try going out through the place where we entered, which was blocked, and so they told us to turn around. We went to the other side and to my right I see more than 20, at least, Hamas terrorists. We didn't know at the moment that it was Hamas terrorists, but we just saw people shooting.

"I saw cars blowing up and people getting shot at from behind, and yelling, and so we turned to our left and started driving.”

Ben Ami said because of a traffic jam caused by people “trying to run to the same place,” he said he and his group got out of their cars and started running toward open fields.

“Every time we look back, we see people shouting, people falling, cars blowing up and then we just get to open fields and start running,” he said. “After seven hours of running, we were found and rescued by civilians in the area that just came to us with cars and picked us up.”

Mizrachi, whose arm was in a sling, said the militants unleashed a “massacre on us” and that he tried to help his friends who were injured.

“We have a lot of injured, so I take my shirt, I rip it and I [make a tourniquet] to stop the blood for them because they have a lot of shootings,” he said.

Mizrachi broke down in tears while describing how he must visit his best friend Thursday whose two sisters were kidnapped by Hamas.

“I just have funeral after funeral,” he said. “A lot of my friends are dying so, you know, it's very bad day from Israel. We just want to share our story, so all the world knows because we are heartbroken. They broke all hearts in Israel.”

