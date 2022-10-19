Benjamin Netanyahu to Newsmax: Putin's Nuke Threat Must Be 'Handled Prudently'

Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu never thought the Russia-Ukraine war would reach an eighth consecutive month of military conflict, back when Russian President Vladimir Putin first ordered a full-scale invasion of Ukraine in late February.

"But the more it drags on, with all the horrors and tragedies [of Russia attacking Ukrainian civilians], it may spiral out control," Netanyahu told Newsmax Wednesday evening, while appearing on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

From Netanyahu's perspective, it's now possible that Putin's apparent desperation to defeat Ukraine at all costs could potentially lead "to a crossing of the 'red line' that hasn't been crossed in 77 years [the United States dropped an atomic bomb on Japan in 1945], the possible use of nuclear weapons."

Netanyahu then added this "delicate" situation must be "handled prudently and responsibly."

Otherwise, Netanyahu believes there's no telling to what lengths Putin might go to destroy Ukraine — along with the Western powers supporting the Ukrainian troops' efforts.

As the former Israeli premier, Netanyahu has met Putin on numerous occasions.

"Oh yeah, many times," said Netanyahu, who's running for the same office in two weeks.

One of the first times involved the Russian and Israeli air forces "literally bumping into each other over the skies of Syria. ... I went to Moscow and said to Putin, 'Look, we can coordinate together or fight each other.'"

Netanyahu says that Putin soon realized it was in the countries' best interests to work together, "and we were able to endure the freedom of action over the skies of Syria."

Securing peace in Ukraine might be a different challenge, Netanyahu conceded. However, if he gets elected in two weeks, there could be a pathway to appealing to Putin's peaceful side once again.

"If I get elected in two weeks, God willing, if that happens, I hope to have a very discreet conversation with [President Joe Biden]" about Russia and Putin, said Netanyahu. "Because this is something that affects the entire world."

In addition to making high-profile appearances before Israel's election day, Netanyahu has also been busy promoting his autobiography, "Bibi, My Story."

"I'm happy to share my life as a soldier, diplomat, statesman ... fighting to ensure the survival of the Jewish state," Netanyahu said, "sharing a life of purpose with people who might themselves need a purpose" in life.

Netanyahu might have to combine his previous life skills as a soldier, diplomat and statesman to orchestrate peace talks between Russia and Ukraine.

But for now, as a private citizen, that process will have to remain on the back burner.

For example, Netanyahu was pressed on reports of the Ukrainian government asking Israel for aid with air defense support systems.

"I'm not prime minister yet," said Netanyahu. "Whatever thoughts I have [on restoring peace] ... might contribute to the end of this tragedy" in Ukraine.

