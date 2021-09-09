Yair Netanyahu to Newsmax: Israeli Govt Spiraling Without Dad as PM

Yair Netanyahu, son of former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, on Thursday slammed the new Israeli government and said Israeli media are ''100 percent super progressive woke liberals.''

''They hate him, and they hate me, and they hate every conservative in Israel,'' Netanyahu said Thursday during an appearance on Newsmax’s ''John Bachman Now.''

''They’re going after you very viciously, even worse than the American media,'' he added. ''We have the politically correct thought police.

"The people that run the local branches of Facebook and Twitter in Israel are very progressive and they don’t like conservative views and any conservative view — even if it’s the most moderate and eloquent — it could be demeaned as hate speech and you could be censored in Israel, on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter.''

The bigger problem, though, is Israeli media as conservative media outlets are nonexistent, he said.

''The 5% who are the most radical, anti-Zionist, anti-religion, anti-Judaism, pro-Palestinian, almost Communist agenda, people that are in Israel — they control 100% of the media.''

On the topic of his father’s replacement, Naftali Bennett, Yair Netanyahu said the country is spiraling.

''Israel came from the best place in the world with zero COVID cases two months ago to, with this new government, to the worst place in the world per capita when it comes to COVID cases,'' he told Newsmax.

''Our security situation is deteriorating with this new government. We have internal riots of Israel Arab Muslims. We have missiles coming from Gaza and the killing of an Israeli soldier without any retaliation, missiles coming from Lebanon without any retaliation.

"This is very unfortunate now because our government is dependent on a Muslim Brotherhood party. This is why it’s not able to protect Israel’s very basic security needs.''

