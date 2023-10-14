×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | lawler | hamas | hostages

Rep. Lawler to Newsmax: Must Get Americans Out of Israel

By    |   Saturday, 14 October 2023 07:00 PM EDT

Getting American hostages out of Israel is of utmost importance and the Biden administration is doing a poor job of coordinating those efforts, said Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.

"My biggest concern has been evacuating American citizens out of Israel and, obviously, getting any American hostages back," Lawler told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"I've been in touch with the White House numerous times over the past week, encouraging them to expedite the process of helping get American citizens out of Israel. Obviously, it is going to be an escalated war. And we need to be cognizant of that and help bring our folks home safely.

"I have hundreds of residents that are currently in Israel that have been trying to get out for the past week and cannot because of the lack of commercial flights available with U.S. air carriers not going into Israel. And so, you know, I was pushing for chartered flights as well as military airplanes to come in and help expedite this process. But it's taking the White House quite a bit of time to do that, while other countries were already getting military planes in within 48 hours of the initial attack," he added.

Politico earlier this week reported that the Biden administration ruled out sending military personnel to Gaza to rescue American hostages.

"We are not contemplating U.S. boots on the ground for any sort of rescue mission," principal deputy national security adviser Jon Finer said Thursday on MSNBC.

"This is one of the most difficult aspects of what will be a very difficult operational environment for Israeli forces," Finer added. "It's a difficult place to fight; it's an easier place to hide. It's an intelligence problem: How do you actually find these people? And once you do find them, if you do find them, how do you negotiate their release or try operationally to remove them?"

Fourteen Americans are still missing in the wake of the weekend attacks.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Solange Reyner

Solange Reyner is a writer and editor for Newsmax. She has more than 15 years in the journalism industry reporting and covering news, sports and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Getting American hostages out of Israel is of utmost importance and the Biden administration is doing a poor job of coordinating those efforts, said Rep. Mike Lawler, R-N.Y.
israel, lawler, hamas, hostages
368
2023-00-14
Saturday, 14 October 2023 07:00 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved