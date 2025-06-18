Herzog to Newsmax: World Full of 'Hypocrites' on Israel

While there is talk of opposition to Israel taking out Iran's nuclear weapons aspirations, if not its entire regime, Israeli President Isaac Herzog tells Newsmax that some of those same people are privately thanking Israel for its bold actions.

"The world is hypocritic, and there are many nations who have to present a certain view but — or people, or leaders — who tell us quietly, 'Thank, God; bless you, bless you for what you're doing,'" Herzog told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" in an exclusive interview recorded Wednesday.

While there will those against war and regime change calling out Israel's strikes on Iran's nuclear weapons aspirations, Herzog pointed to pictures contrasting what a just country like Israel does in a military strike versus a world-leading state sponsor of terror does.

"As you can see, this is our attack on one of the sites where we had to hit a major commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards," Herzog said, pointing to a picture of a building still standing with a blown-out section.

"We had a very specific bomb targeting, a specific wall into his living room."

Herzog, holding up a two-framed poster, pointed below to contrast Iran's missile strike destruction.

"This is the havoc created by the Iranian missiles," he added.

"That's the difference. They target civilians all over Israel.

"We target their leadership, the leadership that carries out terror that instructs killing innocent civilians and moving to the bomb unlawfully."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com