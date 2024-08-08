Jonathan Conricus to Newsmax: Israel 'Bracing' for Attack

Jonathan Conricus, former spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax Thursday that Israelis are "preparing and bracing ourselves" for an attack by Hezbollah.

"The biggest and baddest terrorist organization in the Middle East, which is Hezbollah in Lebanon, is kind of now in the shadows," Conricus told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren"

"But we are preparing and bracing ourselves for a Hezbollah attack on Israel in retaliation for the fact that Israel eliminated ... its second in command just a few hours before Ismail Haniyeh was eliminated in Tehran. So that is still on the table as well," he said.

Earlier in the day, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "We continue to make clear to Iran that they should not escalate this conflict. They should not take any further escalatory steps if those steps are not in their interest. They're not in the interest of the wider region."

Conricus said American diplomatic efforts are absolutely crucial for the region and they may be bearing fruit.

"They are perhaps pouring cold water over Iranian hotheads and explaining to them that it's not within their interests to escalate against Israel. And maybe that is what the Iranians are doing despite having already committed to saying that they're going to attack Israel," he said.

