WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | iran | hezbollah | attack | jonathan conricus | idf | terrorists

Jonathan Conricus to Newsmax: Israel 'Bracing' for Attack

By    |   Thursday, 08 August 2024 08:47 PM EDT

Jonathan Conricus, former spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax Thursday that Israelis are "preparing and bracing ourselves" for an attack by Hezbollah.

"The biggest and baddest terrorist organization in the Middle East, which is Hezbollah in Lebanon, is kind of now in the shadows," Conricus told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren"

"But we are preparing and bracing ourselves for a Hezbollah attack on Israel in retaliation for the fact that Israel eliminated ... its second in command just a few hours before Ismail Haniyeh was eliminated in Tehran. So that is still on the table as well," he said.

Earlier in the day, State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said, "We continue to make clear to Iran that they should not escalate this conflict. They should not take any further escalatory steps if those steps are not in their interest. They're not in the interest of the wider region."

Conricus said American diplomatic efforts are absolutely crucial for the region and they may be bearing fruit.

"They are perhaps pouring cold water over Iranian hotheads and explaining to them that it's not within their interests to escalate against Israel. And maybe that is what the Iranians are doing despite having already committed to saying that they're going to attack Israel," he said.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

  • Find Newsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here
  • Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
Jonathan Conricus, former spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax Thursday that Israelis are "preparing and bracing ourselves" for an attack by Hezbollah.
israel, iran, hezbollah, attack, jonathan conricus, idf, terrorists, middle east, escalate
266
2024-47-08
Thursday, 08 August 2024 08:47 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved