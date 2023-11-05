Rep. Mooney to Newsmax: Obama Wrong About Israel Conflict

Rep. Alex Mooney, R-W.Va., told Newsmax on Saturday that former President Barack Obama is wrong in his assessment of the Israel war on Hamas and that Israel has a "right to exist."

On Saturday, an excerpt from the podcast "Pod Save America" was released. During the podcast, Obama urged Americans to "take in the whole truth" when mulling Israel's war against Hamas. "What Hamas did was horrific," the former president said, "and there's no justification for it. And what is also true is that the occupation, and what's happening to Palestinians, is unbearable."

Speaking to "The Count," Mooney says, "Israel is simply trying to defend itself from people who want to destroy the whole – everybody — kill everybody. They want to defend themselves. You can't equate that with what Barack Obama said."

"Barack Obama, who you just showed, guaranteed Iran will get nuclear weapons in 10 years based on the Iran Nuclear Deal bill he passed when he was president. That was really stupid. Of course, [former President] Donald Trump helped undo that."

