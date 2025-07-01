Israeli Amb. Danon to Newsmax: Iran Doesn't Have Control Over Its Proxies

Iran has not had control over all its proxies for the past few decades and Israel "in the near future will retaliate against Yemen, against the Houthis themselves, and they will pay a price for" launching a missile Tuesday aimed at Ben Gurion Airport near Tel Aviv, said Israeli Ambassador to the United Nations Danny Danon.

"We have seen in the last few decades that not you don't have control of the proxies all the time. And that's what happened to Iran," Danon told Newsmax's "The Record With Greta Van Susteren."

"They built those proxies in Lebanon, in Iraq, in Yemen; but they don't have full control of the proxies. And we didn't see Hezbollah joining the war against Israel when we eliminated most of the capabilities of Iran.

"So we take it very seriously. I think in the near future we will retaliate against Yemen, against the Houthis themselves, and they will pay a price for that, you know, because you cannot put the people of Israel in shelters every night.

"That's what they are trying to do, to put us in a place that we will be tired of. The war will make mistakes, but we still have the capabilities, and they will feel it very soon," he added.

The Houthis on Telegram said they had targeted Israel's largest airport and had also sent drones toward "three sensitive" targets in Israel.

The Israeli military, also on Telegram, said it had intercepted "a missile that was launched from Yemen."

