Israeli Amb. Danon to Newsmax: Iran Nukes Set Back Years

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the United Nations, told Newsmax on Tuesday that in four days, Israel has been able to set back Iran's atomic and ballistic missile program years.

Danon joined "Rob Schmitt Tonight" amid Israel's ongoing conflict with Iran and the threats that come with it. Earlier Tuesday, the chief of staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Abdolrahim Mousavi, warned residents of Tel Aviv and Haifa to evacuate ahead of a "punitive operation" by the Islamic Republic.

"We have been hearing those threats for decades. We are, you know, on high alert. Rockets that flew to Israel in the last hour, thank God there are no casualties this time. But, you know, people are ready," Danon said. "We knew it wasn't going to be easy.

"But look what we have achieved in the last four days. We pushed Iran back, years back, with atomic plans, with ballistic missiles. So I think we should be very proud of the achievement of Israel in the last few days. But it's not over yet. We have more to do," he added.

At the outset of Israel's campaign, Israeli jets knocked out Iran's air defense systems and radars based on intelligence. Further, Israel's Mossad spy agency also took out air defenses and ballistic missile launchers in sabotage operations, Axios reported.

"We have capabilities. We have a lot of intelligence. And the fact that today, you know, we fly over Tehran and we can choose our targets? That's amazing," Danon said.

Danon was asked to what degree Israel has weakened Iran's military.

"Well, Iran is a huge state. You know, look at the numbers. You have 9 million Israelis compared to 90 million Iranians. Iran is huge. ... Compare Cuba to the U.S. You know, it's a tiny country dealing with a strong nation, a big one," Danon said. "But we have the advantage of technology and the commitment of our pilots. And that's why we have a great achievement. So yes, we pushed them back, but we still have more to do."

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com