Holt to Newsmax: Israel-Iran Situation 'Going to Get Rough'

The Middle East situation is "going to get rough" and "we're going to see the Iranians out of desperation throw everything they can," at Israel, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said on Newsmax, Friday.

"They'll try to probably close the Straits of Hormuz. I'm confident that the Israelis ... have had their greatest achievement since the Six-Day War," Holt told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" on Friday.

"What my concern is in the days ahead, this will sort. And the United States will be right there with Israel. But my concern is domestic. We have terror groups.

"After four years of open borders from Hezbollah, Iran, Venezuela and, you know, they don't wait for the ayatollah to give them a green light. They look for conditions on their activation orders. And we already have these protests this weekend. So, I would urge all Americans to take their personal security and safety very, very serious."

Israel launched blistering attacks on the heart of Iran's nuclear and military structure Friday, deploying warplanes and drones previously smuggled into the country to assault key facilities and kill top generals and scientists — a barrage it said was necessary before its adversary got any closer to building an atomic weapon.

Iran retaliated late Friday by unleashing scores of ballistic missiles on Israel, where explosions flared in the skies over Jerusalem and Tel Aviv and shook the buildings below.

