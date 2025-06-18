Israeli Official Saar to Newsmax: Attack on Iran a 'Successful Opening'

Israeli Deputy Consul General Tsach Saar told Newsmax on Wednesday that his nation's opening military strikes on Iran amounted to a "successful opening."

Saar, appearing on "American Agenda," said Israeli military strategists did their jobs well to set up the opening attacks on Iran's nuclear infrastructure and the nation's top military and scientific leaders.

"We started with a very successful opening strike," Saar said. "We have a lot of work to do in Iran, with the goal of significantly damaging their nuclear program, together with the ballistic missile program."

Israel opened its military strikes against Iran late Thursday and has continued. Iran countered with missile attacks against Israeli military and civilian targets. Israel began the military action after protracted negotiations with Iran over its nuclear weapons program fell apart.

Iran's missile counterattacks have been troubling, said Saar.

"We experienced what their capabilities are with ballistic missiles," he said.

Reports from Israel indicated that Iranian missile counter-strikes on Israel have killed at least 24 Israelis and wounded 804. Iran has sent about 400 ballistic missiles into Israel, along with sending hundreds of explosive drones to hit upwards of 40 different sites in Israel.

Saar said Iran's ballistic missiles should be worrisome to President Donald Trump since they could reach the "eastern seaboard of America real quick."

Saar said there is no question that Iran poses "an existential threat for America."

The U.S. has not sent military units alongside Israelis in the strikes against Iran. But President Donald Trump called for Iran to surrender. Iran's Ayatollah took on a defiant tone when he rejected that demand and promised severe retaliation if the U.S. gets involved militarily.

