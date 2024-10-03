Security Experts to Newsmax: Facilities Attack an Option for Israel

Retired Army Col. Bill Connor told Newsmax on Thursday that as Israel readies its response to Iran's missile attack earlier in the week, "a non-kinetic attack" to disable energy systems could be an option.

On Tuesday, Iran launched 181 missiles deep into the heart of Israel in response to the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah. Israel has promised a response, yet Connor noted it is looking "at not just the threat of today, but the threat of tomorrow."

"If there was a nuclear capability from Iran, that would change the entire game," he said during an appearance on "Newsline." "And as you mentioned, Isfahan [missile complex] and others are the actual nuclear development facilities. So, they would be great targets. But sure, a non-kinetic attack that could wipe out some of their energy systems or infrastructure. And that may be a way to cripple them, but that wouldn't be long term."

National security expert Glenn Ignazio joined the conversation and said Israel is also having to battle "economic warfare" due to so many in their population having to leave their jobs and join reserve units.

"Israel is a fraction of the size of New Jersey as far as nondesert actual land," he said. "You've only got 7 million Israeli Jews. You have 9 million total population. All these reserve call-ups have caused economic havoc within Israel. Terrorism is a major industry. It's been shut down, basically. You've got hundreds of thousands leaving Haifa in northern Israel, which is a major part of their economy."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

Find N ewsmax channel in your home via cable and satellite systems – More Info Here

channel in via cable and satellite systems – Watch Newsmax+ on your home TV app or smartphone and watch it anywhere! Try it for FREE -- See More Here: NewsmaxPlus.com