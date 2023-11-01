Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Oct. 7 Still War's Focus

The primary focus regarding the Israel-Hamas war should remain on retribution for the terrorists' deadly sneak attack, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Wednesday.

During an appearance on "Wake Up America," Holt criticized mainstream media reporting that has been most concerned with the Palestinians' plight.

"Seven October is where we should focus because that's where the atrocities were," Holt told hosts Rob Finnerty and Sharla McBride. "There's this assumption behavior out of the media that the Israelis are creating all kinds of war crimes. Well, OK, prove it. Where is that? And responsible reporting is when we can get information about what's actually going on in a war zone that the IDF [Israel Defense Forces] is prosecuting. The IDF has been very honest.

"They're taking major losses right now. They are losing soldiers in this campaign, and they're talking about it."

Holt also warned that the war could escalate regionally and globally.

"Israel's under attack by the world. You've got Yemen that just declared war. Does that mean Israel can … start bombing them?" Holt said. "This has the opportunity to escalate into a regional and potentially a global conflict, if not managed by an appropriate strategy, which had better happened out of American leadership soon."

Holt also said Israel needs financial help quickly. The U.S. House and Senate currently disagree about how much aid to send, and whether it should be tied to Ukraine funding.

"The money does need to get there and flow," he said. "It still needs to be auditable, which we would love to see as Americans.

"But what I'm concerned about is we're watching the missile count in Iron Dome and watching the munitions count drain. This makes the Israelis very vulnerable on all the other fronts. Does that pull us in militarily because we weren't able to do the logistics resupply?"

