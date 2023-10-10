×
Tags: israel | hamas | two state | palestinians | david friedman | terrorist groups

Amb. Friedman to Newsmax: 2-State Solution Won't Work

Tuesday, 10 October 2023 11:25 PM EDT

The two-state solution for Israel and the Palestinians proposed by the left would be bad for both sides, a former U.S. ambassador to Israel tells Newsmax.

"It's literally trying to fit a square peg into a round hole. It's not going to work," former Ambassador David Friedman said Tuesday on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

"Tragically," he added, "the more the left, the more the West, the more the EU, the more the United Nations continues to push this narrative of the two-state solution it prevents the parties [from] actually finding a solution that could work."

The plan is punitive to Israel, he said, because it puts a Palestinian state between Israel and Jordan — in the West Bank — "one of the most volatile and sensitive places in the world."

And who will run it, he asked. "You want to call them ISIS? Al-Qaida? Hamas? Hezbollah? Whatever terrorist group, you know, is the flavor of the month ... they're the ones who would be in that state, and they're going to set the region on fire."

Jack Gournell

Jack Gournell, a Newsmax general assignment writer and editor, covering news, politics, media, and culture. He has over 35 years of experience in journalism.

Tuesday, 10 October 2023 11:25 PM
