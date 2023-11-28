IDF Official to Newsmax: Hamas' Truce Violation No Surprise

Hamas' violation of a cease-fire agreement in its war against Israel is not "much of a surprise," Israeli Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told Newsmax on Tuesday.

Several members of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) were injured Monday after three explosive devices and gunfire targeted forces in a northern Gaza attack that was "contrary to cease-fire agreements," the Israeli government said.

"Without much of a surprise, a terrorist organization that will abduct, murder, maim, butcher, rape, behead, obviously, won't hold to a cease-fire, or a hold, a pause, in the fighting. This is what we experienced today," Lerner said on "National Report."

"Three different explosions. Three different locations. Explosive devices with soldiers that were wounded in. This is this is the what we've been concerned about over the last four days now, and it appears that today this happened."

Lerner said Israel is preparing for "two scenarios" after the terrorists' actions in violating the truce, which has allowed an exchange of Israeli hostages for Hamas prisoners.

"First of all, obviously, to continue the hostage release. We are making the necessary steps in order to bring them home, to take them to medical facilities, to take them to the … for the initial evaluation from medical and mental status and then to the hospitals," Lerner said.

"But also taking the necessary steps as instructed by the chief of staff, Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi, to be prepared to fight to continue our battle in order to dismantle and destroy Hamas as a governing authority."

Host Shaun Kraisman asked Lerner was asked about the Biden administration telling Israel it must work to avoid "significant further displacement" of Gaza civilians in southern Gaza if it renews its ground campaign aimed at eradicating the Hamas militant group.

"We are very grateful for the support that the U.S. has given us throughout the course of the campaign over the last seven weeks. Everybody understands that Hamas has to go," Lerner said. "We are left with the war fighting.

"We have to make sure that we are conducting it within the realm of the laws of armed conflict. ... We intend to continue to do so. Indeed, we if we need to ask people to evacuate, it's because we're trying to get them out of harm's way.

"At the same time, we are listening and very attentive to President [Joe] Biden and continuing the humanitarian effort and bringing in humanitarian goods to facilitate the needs of the population that have been internally displaced, but specifically are in a situation of stress."

Still, Israel remains focused on eliminating Hamas.

"They have to go," Lerner said. "The paradigm needs to change. We need to maintain the safety and security for the state of Israel for the people of Israel, for Israelis at large, and yes, we need to be able to have the freedom of operation in order to complete our mission.

"I think there is one very clear reality and a very clear outcome that both Israel and the us agree on is that Hamas has to go."

