Israeli Lt. Col. Lerner to Newsmax: Hamas' Truce Violation No Surprise

News that Hamas violated a cease-fire in its war against Israel was not "much of a surprise," Israeli Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told Newsmax.

Several members of the Israel Defense Forces were injured Tuesday after three explosive devices and gunfire targeted forces in a northern Gaza attack that was "contrary to ceasefire agreements, the Israeli government said.

"Well without much of a surprise, a terrorist organization that will abduct, murder, maim, butcher, rape, behead obviously won't hold to a cease-fire or A hold, a pause, in the fighting. This is what we experienced today," Lerner said on "National Report."

"Three different explosions. Three different locations. Explosive devices with soldiers that were wounded in. You know, this is this is the what we've been concerned about over the last four days now, and it appears that today this happened."