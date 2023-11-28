×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: israel | hama | cease-fire | truce | violation

Israeli Lt. Col. Lerner to Newsmax: Hamas' Truce Violation No Surprise

By    |   Tuesday, 28 November 2023 10:56 AM EST

News that Hamas violated a cease-fire in its war against Israel was not "much of a surprise," Israeli Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told Newsmax.

Several members of the Israel Defense Forces were injured Tuesday after three explosive devices and gunfire targeted forces in a northern Gaza attack that was "contrary to ceasefire agreements, the Israeli government said.

"Well without much of a surprise, a terrorist organization that will abduct, murder, maim, butcher, rape, behead obviously won't hold to a cease-fire or A hold, a pause, in the fighting. This is what we experienced today," Lerner said on "National Report."

"Three different explosions. Three different locations. Explosive devices with soldiers that were wounded in. You know, this is this is the what we've been concerned about over the last four days now, and it appears that today this happened."

Charlie McCarthy | editorial.mccarthy@newsmax.com

Charlie McCarthy, a writer/editor at Newsmax, has nearly 40 years of experience covering news, sports, and politics.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
News that Hamas violated a cease-fire in its war against Israel was not "much of a surprise," Israeli Lt. Col. Peter Lerner told Newsmax.
israel, hama, cease-fire, truce, violation
141
2023-56-28
Tuesday, 28 November 2023 10:56 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved