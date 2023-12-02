Tal Heinrich to Newsmax: Israel Has 'Moral Clarity on Our Side'

Everyone on the planet with "good conscience" knows that what Israel is doing in Gaza is being done with the safety and peace of innocent civilians in mind, according to Israeli government spokeswoman Tal Heinrich to Newsmax.

"Israel is doing the maximum effort humanly possible to safeguard the civilian population in Gaza," Heinrich told "Saturday Report" host Tom Basile. "What kind of military, Tom, announces where it's going to enter and when, and calls on the population there to evacuate?

"We urge them. We want them to heed our advice: Even if Hamas is telling them stay put, don't move, because they want to use civilians as human shields. This is what we're doing, because we have moral clarity on our side."

Heinrich's remarks come in a week where Secretary of State Antony Blinken admonished Israeli leaders to be more cautious about displacing civilians as it moves its Gaza military operation further south to find more hostages to return and eliminate the Hamas terrorist threat.

"Hamas broke the agreement, broke the outline," Heinrich said of the ending of a six-day cease-fire. "We said that for every 10 extra hostages that they would release, we would agree for another day of humanitarian pause in the fighting. They failed to deliver us the list for the next day and, not only that, they also started firing at our forces."

Hamas claimed Israel broke the cease-fire, but it is continuing to take credit for and wage attacks on Israel since, Heinrich said.

"This is why we're operating," she said of the ongoing threat of Hamas. "Israelis can no can no longer live with the situation, with the security threat.

"We will not go back to, you know, the reality that predated the Oct. 7 massacre when we have rockets targeting our communities, when we have this threat of, you know, that they say they will perpetrate this massacre for a second, third, or fourth time."

Even if all the remaining hostages — estimated to be around 140 — are returned safely, Israel must continue its operation until Gaza is "demilitarized" and Hamas is no longer spreading terror in the region, according to Heinrich.

"Hamas can simply be no longer now," she continued. "Gaza also has to be demilitarized. We don't want to have a situation in which Hamas or different terror groups can retain such capabilities and that these terrorists will be able to hurt us again as they did."

The latest Israeli effort to help the people of Gaza was to distribute an attack map labeled by number so it can warn civilians to get out of the areas about to be moved into by the Israeli Defense Forces.

"We actually tell the civilians of Gaza where exactly to [go], which area we want them to evacuate when needed," she said.

"What kind of military does that? The most moral in the world."

