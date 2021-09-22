Rep. Carter to Newsmax: Israel 'Sitting Duck' Without Iron Dome Funding

Rep. Buddy Carter decried the defunding of Israel's Iron Dome defense system on Newsmax.

Speaking Wednesday on "The Chris Salcedo Show," Carter, a Georgia Republican, attributed defunding the Iron Dome to sects of the Democratic Party that he calls antisemitic.

"Republicans have done more for the Jewish people and for the state of Israel than any party has ever done, and we continue to support our friend Israel. And we have to do that. Whereas the Democrats, they've done just the opposite. We see that this week when they defunded the Iron Dome. Without the Iron Dome, Israel is a sitting duck," he said.

Carter added that it's "unbelievable that the left wing, the antisemitic people of the Democratic Party, have taken over that party. I've been to Israel. I've been to the Gaza Strip. I have seen what has happened there, and I've seen that they live daily in fear. I know how important it is. For the life of me, I can't understand why any Jewish person would vote [Democratic]."

On Tuesday, Democratic lawmakers pulled $1 billion in funding from Israel's Iron Dome defense system. According to a Congressional Research Service report last year, "to date, the [U.S.] has provided $1.6 billion to Israel for Iron Dome batteries, interceptors, co-production costs, and general maintenance."

