Rep. Huizenga to Newsmax: Union Members Flocking to Trump

By    |   Saturday, 11 May 2024 10:22 AM EDT

Rep Bill Huizenga, R-Mich., told Newsmax on Saturday that President Joe Biden's inability to deliver a clear message has seen many of Michigan's union members "flocking to Donald Trump."

On Wednesday, Biden made a threat to withhold heavy artillery transfers to Israel if the country proceeded with a full assault on the city of Rafah, the last remaining stronghold of Hamas terrorists. Biden has faced criticism from members of both parties who view his stance on Israel as inconsistent. Huizenga said Biden's decisions are based on "politics not policy."

"He's losing [in Michigan] and there's a couple of very important affiliations here in Michigan on the Democrat side. You've obviously got the Arab American coalition, Jewish coalition, but also African American and union members," he said during an appearance on "Wake Up America Weekend."

In April, a Kaplan Strategies poll showed Trump with a commanding 51%-36% lead in the key battleground state.

"And we know what's happening with the union members. They're all flocking to Donald Trump. So they've got to make up these vote somewhere here in Michigan," Huizenga added.

