Dershowitz to Newsmax: Biden Clueless on Israeli Democracy

Harvard Law professor emeritus Alan Dershowitz, during a Wednesday appearance on Newsmax, chastised President Joe Biden over his comment about Israel "upholding democratic values."

Speaking on "The Record With Greta Van Susteren," Dershowitz said. "Biden didn't know what he was talking about when he criticized Israel, perhaps for not being a democracy. It's idiotic.

"Israel is the greatest democracy in the Middle East — one of the greatest democracies in the world, as evidenced by the fact that they have protests every week against judicial reform. B, Israelis are protesting [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu] being here right now and urging Biden not to see him. That's how democratic Israel is."

At the start of Wednesday's meeting with Netanyahu, Biden emphasized the strong bond between the United States and Israel, describing it as "ironclad" before framing a question of Israel's "democratic values" necessitating a need to be discussed as the "hard issues."

"We're going to discuss some of the hard issues, that is upholding democratic values that lie at the heart of our partnership, including the checks and balances in our systems," Biden said, reading from a prepared statement.

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!