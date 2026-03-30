Benjamin Netanyahu to Newsmax: Behind Palm Sunday Mass Restrictions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told Newsmax on Monday that concern for the safety of worshippers was the only reason Palm Sunday Mass at the Church of the Holy Sepulchre was denied, adding that he "immediately instructed" the Latin patriarch be allowed to conduct services at the church going forward.

In an interview with Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy, Netanyahu pushed back on international criticism, saying the decision stemmed solely from urgent security threats as Iran continues to target Jerusalem with missile fire.

"What happened was that Iran has been firing missiles at the Old City of Jerusalem," Netanyahu said, noting that fragments from recent attacks landed dangerously close to the church and other sacred sites.

The Old City houses some of the holiest locations in Christianity, Islam, and Judaism — including the Church of the Holy Sepulchre, Al-Aqsa Mosque, and the Western Wall — all of which Israeli authorities say have been at risk during the ongoing conflict.

Netanyahu explained that security officials ordered worshippers removed from vulnerable areas lacking adequate protection.

"Let's remove the worshippers right now because they could be hurt," he said, quoting Israeli security authorities, emphasizing the directive applied equally to all faiths.

A police officer enforced that order against Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, prompting backlash from church leaders and some world governments.

According to Reuters, the patriarchate said it was the first time in centuries that senior clergy were prevented from conducting Palm Sunday Mass at the revered site.

Netanyahu rejected claims of religious discrimination, calling such accusations "absurd" and insisting there was "no malice or bad intention."

"Nevertheless, I immediately instructed that the patriarch should be allowed to come with his party and perform services as he wishes," he told Ruddy, adding that Israel is working to allow limited worship attendance while minimizing risk during the volatile period.

International reaction was swift Sunday.

Leaders in Italy and France criticized the restrictions, while even U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee called the move difficult to justify, according to CNN.

The Vatican has not formally responded, though Pope Leo XIV referenced the broader conflict in remarks over the weekend.

Israeli police have defended the restrictions, noting the Old City's narrow layout makes emergency response difficult in the event of a mass casualty attack.

Authorities have limited access to all major religious sites amid the Iran conflict.

Despite the controversy, Netanyahu emphasized Israel's record on religious freedom, particularly for Christians.

"Look at the Middle East," he said. "The only place where the Christian population is growing and thriving is Israel."

He also criticized the lack of global condemnation over Iran's actions, saying Tehran's targeting of Jerusalem's sacred sites has received insufficient attention.

"We're taking protective measures, yet we're being accused of harming Christians," Netanyahu said. "Israel is one of the few countries in the world that stands up for Christians."

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