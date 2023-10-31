IDF Official to Newsmax: Arrow Defense System Used

For the first time in its war against Hamas, Israel used its Arrow defense system to shoot down an incoming missile, Maj. Doron Spielman, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces, told Newsmax on Tuesday.

The Arrow missile defense system is separate from Israel's Iron Dome, which protects the Jewish state from rockets fired from Gaza and Lebanon with a high success rate. The Arrow is the world's first operational, stand-alone anti-tactical ballistic missile defense system, according to Israel Aerospace Industries.

"We followed the trajectory of this service-to-service missile," Spielman told "Newsline." "We intercepted it over the Red Sea. What is extremely important is that this is the first use of the Arrow aerial interceptor during this war, which is a very special method developed by Israel geared to neutralize surfaces-to-surface missiles.

"It did it at the optimal time in the optimal place and no Israelis and nobody else was hurt."

Spielman said where the missile was fired is unknown, but Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen recently fired a series of cruise missiles and drones at Israel that were intercepted by the USS Carney, a U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer deployed in the northern Red Sea.

Spielman also called on Hamas to release all the hostages it took during its terrorist attack Oct. 7 amid reports the terror group was going to release some hostages who are foreign nationals. Spielman said Israel will not stop its military campaign into Gaza until all the hostages are free.

"They should immediately release all the hostages from Gaza, both the foreign nationals, both the Israelis, the men, women and children that they brutally took out of their beds [on Oct. 7]," Spielman said. "Another report just showed up where one of the girls that was found was an 8-year-old girl, hiding under her bed, and that's where they killed her. That's where they found her body.

"The return of all these hostages is clearly on Hamas' head. We are not going to stop our military campaign and we will not stop until every hostage is returned. [For] Hamas, it is in their best interest is to return them right away. And if not, we're going to come and get every single one of them."

