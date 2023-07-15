Matthew Whitaker to Newsmax: IRS Testimony 'Will Shock,' Is 'Must-See TV'

The testimony on Capitol Hill this week will not only "shock Americans' conscience," but it will be "must-see TV," according to former acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker on Newsmax.

"This is going to be compelling testimony," Whitaker told "Saturday Report" host Rita Cosby. "Their previous sworn statements laid out a lot of the challenges in the Hunter Biden investigation. And we've talked about those before; but I think to see these seasoned IRS criminal investigators talk about how the investigation was spiked and the advantage was to Hunter Biden by political appointees at the Department of Justice and elsewhere in the administration, I think it's going to shock Americans' conscience.

"I don't think people quite understand what happened so that Hunter Biden could get the least serious charges that were possible in this case, how other charges were allowed to expire under the statute of limitations. And, Rita, I just think that this is must-see TV next week."

Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., has been giving insight into President Joe Biden's politicized Justice Department "methodically," according to Whitaker.

"Comer, who's the chairman of the Oversight committee, has been laying down his cards methodically," Whitaker continued. "He clearly has more information. He keeps waiting for the administration and for the Hunter Biden team to take a position so that he can just keep laying out these subpoenaed documents, because he does have the goods."

Democrats will not be able to explain this away as a political attack, as the IRS whistleblowers will show, Whitaker predicted.

"These two agents have so much credibility and so much experience, and they're not in this for politics. And that's the hard thing for Democrats on this committee is: You're not going to be able to charge them with politicizing this case," Whitaker said. "In fact, it's the people at DOJ, it's the political appointees of Joe Biden that are trying to protect his son.

"And I think that makes it really even more compelling because again they have no ax to grind. The only reason they're doing it is because they believe in justice, and they believe this case was not treated the same as other cases."

The testimony might even impact a judge's future call on whether to accept the Hunter Biden "sweetheart" plea deal.

"Remember this is a 11c1c plea agreement, where the judge has to either accept or reject that plea agreement; so it doesn't get through if the judge thinks it's unfair," Whitaker added. "And so this testimony by these agents, I think, it's going to give a national IRS perspective on how these cases should have been handled; and this judge is going to have experience as well with these types of cases and see that this is a sweetheart deal.

"So I think that is a really tough hurdle for this judge to look at this plea agreement and to think it's fair and in the interests of justice."

