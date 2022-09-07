Rob Schmitt to Newsmax: Biden, Dems, Making 'Power Grab' With $80B for IRS

The Inflation Reduction Act's allocation of $80 billion to the Internal Revenue Service has "nothing to do with money," but instead is a "power grab" that is coming as a way for Democrats to "get even" after Republicans worked hard to gut the division after conservative groups were targeted under former President Barack Obama, Newsmax's Rob Schmitt explains.

"It is an obscene amount of money and when given to a branch of government with a typical budget at around $12 billion annually, it is horrifying to imagine what kind of monster Democrats are creating in their endless pursuit of perpetual power," Schmitt said Tuesday night in the opener for his Newsmax show, "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

Americans, he continued, "hate the IRS" because they have a problem with government spending waste to support the "massively bloated bureaucracy that we have created."

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., releases a yearly "Festivus" report on government waste, and in 2021 alone, he found $52 billion in blatant waste, including studies on pigeons, slot machine gambling, allowing junk food for children, and telling Vietnam's citizens not to burn trash, but "it doesn't even scratch the surface of the despicable ways that your money is used every day by this government," said Schmitt.

But Democrats just want more money, and they want the IRS to collect it, said Schmitt.

This includes "sending your money to China to help fund a lab that creates a virus that destroys the world's economy, which, of course, allowed your government to spend trillions of dollars and irresponsibly leading to hyperinflation that guts your net worth," he added.

With the $80 billion that has been allocated to the IRS, "audit mania is coming," Schmitt warned, despite the White House's denials that the audits will target anyone earning less than $400,000 a year but will only apply to those earning $400,000 or more a year.

"If you believe that I have a bridge to sell you in Brooklyn," said Schmitt, "you don't need to double the size of the IRS to go after the wealthiest people in this country. There are just not that many of them."

And even once that money is gathered, the government will waste that and then come after everyone else, he said.

Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, attempted to add an amendment stating that people making less than $400,000 would not be audited, but Democrats voted that down, Schmitt pointed out.

"Crapo then asked the Congressional Budget Office for an analysis, and [discovered] that people making under $400,000 will pay an additional $20 billion in taxes under Biden's new blitzkrieg IRS," said Schmitt.

But, it's all about power and not money, he added.

"We're $30 trillion in debt, after all," said Schmitt. "Who cares about digging up a few $100 billion over the next 10 years? We spent a trillion more than we bring in every single year."

