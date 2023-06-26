×
Tags: irs | guns | second amendment | taxes | bank | records

Rep. Matt Rosendale to Newsmax: Biden 'Alphabet Agencies' Sent to 'Intimidate'

Monday, 26 June 2023 02:45 PM EDT

Amid the Biden administration's Justice Department and IRS scandals alleged by whistleblowers, Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Mont., expressed concerns to Newsmax about the intimidation of Americans by armed IRS agents in Montana.

"We are working with the attorney general to try and have all those forms returned," Rosendale said Monday on "John Bachman Now," alleging that 20 armed IRS agents stole 13,000 documents (4473 forms) during a raid of a gun store without the authority to do so.

"I also am trying to figure out what is the best way to make sure that the IRS, 20 IRS agents armed with ARs and full protective year showed up at this guy's store," Rosendale said. "We need to make sure that doesn't happen again, and then we need to make sure that those forms are not kept for an extended period of time that allows them to be compromised by some of the alphabet agencies that the federal government sends out to intimidate Americans."

Rosendale previously has issued a letter to Biden's Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Director Steven Dettelbach and IRS Commissioner Daniel Werfel about the raid on Highwood Creek Outfitters in Great Falls, Montana.

Rosendale, concerned about the weaponization of government and seeking to start oversight of the raid, issued a warning about defunding the IRS.

"I remind both the IRS and ATF that Congress has the power of the purse, and I will work to ensure that funding for these agencies is not weaponized against the American people," Rosendale wrote in the June 16 letter.

Monday, 26 June 2023 02:45 PM
