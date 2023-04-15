Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Abolish IRS by Moving to Fair Tax

The United States can move from an income-based tax system to a tax based purely on what we purchase, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax, hailing his bill circulating in Congress.

Speaking on "Wake Up America," Carter said Congress and President Joe Biden "could very well make this the last Tax Day that we ever have by simply going to the 'fair tax,' which is nothing more than a consumption tax."

According to the Tax Foundation, "A consumption tax is a tax on what people spend, as opposed to an income tax on what people earn. As a retail sales tax, the 'fair tax' is one form of a consumption tax."

By moving to a consumption tax, everyone will pay their fair share — even those who are in the U.S. illegally, Carter added.

"Everybody purchases things, including drug dealers, including those who are here illegally. They purchase things; and, therefore, they're going to be paying the tax. This way, everybody participates. This way, you decide how much you're going to pay in taxes.

"No more filling out forms. No more Tax Day. No more having to deal with the IRS," the congressman added. "In fact, we can abolish the IRS by simply going to the fair, simple, much-preferred tax."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!