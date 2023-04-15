×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: irs | fair tax | consumption | tax day

Rep. Buddy Carter to Newsmax: Abolish IRS by Moving to Fair Tax

By    |   Saturday, 15 April 2023 12:12 PM EDT

The United States can move from an income-based tax system to a tax based purely on what we purchase, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax, hailing his bill circulating in Congress.

Speaking on "Wake Up America," Carter said Congress and President Joe Biden "could very well make this the last Tax Day that we ever have by simply going to the 'fair tax,' which is nothing more than a consumption tax."

According to the Tax Foundation, "A consumption tax is a tax on what people spend, as opposed to an income tax on what people earn. As a retail sales tax, the 'fair tax' is one form of a consumption tax."

By moving to a consumption tax, everyone will pay their fair share — even those who are in the U.S. illegally, Carter added.

"Everybody purchases things, including drug dealers, including those who are here illegally. They purchase things; and, therefore, they're going to be paying the tax. This way, everybody participates. This way, you decide how much you're going to pay in taxes.

"No more filling out forms. No more Tax Day. No more having to deal with the IRS," the congressman added. "In fact, we can abolish the IRS by simply going to the fair, simple, much-preferred tax."

About NEWSMAX TV:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America!

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The United States can move from an income-based tax system to a tax based purely on what we purchase, Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., told Newsmax, hailing his bill circulating in Congress.
irs, fair tax, consumption, tax day
258
2023-12-15
Saturday, 15 April 2023 12:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved