Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: House GOP Prioritizing Repeal of IRS Expansion

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn. and new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif. are in lock-step agreement on the Republican-controlled Congress's first order of business this week, in terms of repealing the vast majority of funding dedicated to the Democrat-enacted plan of hiring 87,000 more Internal Revenue Service agents over the next 10 years.

"The House is the funding mechanism [for the federal government], and we'll cut this bill out tonight. That will be Bill No. 1" for Republicans, Burchett told Newsmax Monday evening, while appearing on "Rob Schmitt Tonight."

House Republicans plan to strip away the vast majority of funding earmarked for the IRS expansion, minus any technical advancements and "people answering the dadgum phones," said Burchett.

After the House bill presumably passes, Burchett said it would then be up to the Democrat-led Senate to approve the repeal.

The Tennessee Republican would make no promises for what the Senate (currently at 49 Democrats, 49 Republicans, two left-leaning independents in Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, I-Ariz.) might do with the IRS funding repeal, but Burchett already has a strong sense of where the public's leaning on this kitchen-table issue.

"I haven't gotten a single phone call" from any U.S. citizen demanding more IRS agents, said Burchett, while adding, "I can't dream what [the Senate will do], but I know there will be people ringing their phones," if they vote otherwise.

As Newsmax chronicled earlier Monday, the White House's Office of Management and Budget has already slammed the House Republicans' determined effort to strip away IRS expansion funding (approximately $72 billion) over the next decade.

The OMB also warned that such a measure wouldn't have the votes to pass through the Senate.

"With their first economic legislation of the new Congress, House Republicans are making clear that their top economic priority is to allow the rich and multi-billion dollar corporations to skip out on their taxes, while making life harder for ordinary, middle-class families that pay the taxes they owe," according to the OMB statement.

