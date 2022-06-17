Texas GOP Candidate to Newsmax: Biden's Policies 'Offend Every Hispanic'

President Joe Biden's policies on immigration, and the assumption that Hispanics will mostly vote for Democrats, are "offensive," Irene Armendariz-Jackson, who is seeking election to the U.S. House to represent Texas's 16th Congressional District in El Paso, told Newsmax on Friday.

"[Biden's] policies offend me," the Texas Republican, the daughter of immigrants from Mexico, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America." "His policies offend every Hispanic, especially those on the border."

Further, Armendariz-Jackson said, "if Democrats really cared about Hispanics they would stop illegal immigration. The border communities are the ones that are affected first and the most by all these people coming in. I don't care if you're my cousin, I don't care if you're my brother, whoever you are, if you're going to come into my house, which is the United States of America, this is my country. Then you better make sure that you come in here legally, and you follow the process."

She also on Friday cheered Mayra Flores' win in the Texas District 34 special election this week, saying her election brought "new hope of things to come in November."

"It proves what we've been saying for months, that Hispanics are conservative, and we just need to make sure that we use the same approach that the Democrats do, and we make sure that everybody on the border knows the values of the Republican Party and the Democrat Party," Armendariz-Jackson said.

Meanwhile, she said the Biden administration is "opening doors" for her campaign, as people are "tired of suffering at the [gas] pump. They're suffering at the grocery store now. With school starting soon are they going to be able to buy their children the supplies that they need?"

Armendariz-Jackson also spoke out against Democrat gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke, who represented the El Paso district where she's seeking election.

"He represented El Paso for three terms," she said. "Now he's trying to do the same thing that he did to El Paso to the state of Texas, and we Hispanics, including my parents, who immigrated from Mexico legally, can't stand the policies, any policies of the Democratic Party."

