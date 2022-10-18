Blaine Holt to Newsmax: Iran Doesn't Care About UN Rules

Iran is violating the United Nations resolution on the Iran nuclear deal by supplying drones to Russia, but it doesn't care about the international agreements, retired U.S. Air Force Brigadier Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Tuesday.

"What's amusing to me is Iran thinks that we can't understand what a Shahed-136 looks like," Holt, a military consultant for Newsmax, said on "Wake Up America." "It's a very distinct drone, and they're all over Ukraine right now."

The United States on Monday said it agrees with British and French assessments that by supplying drones to Russia, Iran is in violation of a U.N. Security Council resolution that endorsed the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and six powers, according to U.S. State Department spokesman Vedant Patel.

But Holt said that the U.S. should have learned from coming to an agreement that gave Iran "billions of dollars and had some piece of paper that said they weren't going to pursue nuclear weapons" and expected them to abide by that.

"That's ridiculous, and we're learning lessons in real politics," said Holt.

The State Department on Monday assessed that Iranian drones were used in a deadly morning rush hour attack on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv. Further, White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre accused Tehran of lying when it says it is not supplying the drones.

Meanwhile, Holt said he wants to know why there are no negotiations in the United Nations to end the war.

"There are grievances on both sides [and] billions in infrastructure destroyed," he said. "There are millions and millions of people displaced and lives wrecked, ruined, and lost."

Russia is attacking Ukraine's infrastructure as winter sets in to "terrorize this civilian population," he added.

"They're going to turn out lights," he said. "They're going to take away heat and the Ukrainians, by the way, are going to try to do the exact same thing if they can capture Kherson and go after their drinking water in Crimea with the hydroelectric dam. We've got a very brutal winter ahead if we don't get our diplomatic hats on and start to get control of this."

Holt also addressed questions about the amount of money the U.S. has spent to help Ukraine and said the Biden administration is not giving Americans enough information about why it is important to keep helping the country in its fight against Russia.

Holt noted that after President George H.W. Bush ordered Operation Desert Shield in 1990 after Iraq invaded Kuwait, he frequently communicated with the nation about why the move was important.

"His secretary of State was doing airplane diplomacy at all the capitals," said Holt. "There was never a lack of information, reinforcing why the administration believed it was in our best interest."

And now, considering the "economic beleaguered condition," of the U.S., Americans deserve a "full accounting about where our money is going, what it's been spent on and why, and who have been the recipients of that money," said Holt. "What we're not spending money on in this nation is appalling and concerning."

Holt also warned that the situation between Ukraine and Russia is "going to get more dangerous" after the Chinese Communist Party's current congress is over.

"You've got massive amounts of troops at the Belarusian border and it's going to get really serious here in the coming weeks," he said.

