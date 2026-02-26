Tommy Pigott to Newsmax: Trump Will Not Allow Iran to Have Nuclear Weapon

President Donald Trump is committed to pursuing peace while forcefully defending U.S. national interests, and Iran will not be allowed to obtain a nuclear weapon under his leadership, says State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Tommy Pigott.

Speaking on Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Pigott pointed to what he described as a defining line from Trump’s recent State of the Union address: that the president seeks peace where possible but “will never hesitate to stand up for America’s national interests.”

“That’s the definition of peace through strength,” he said.

Pigott framed the president’s remarks within the broader context of the administration’s renewed maximum pressure campaign against the Iranian regime.

He said the policy, implemented at the start of Trump’s current term, is designed to cut off revenue streams Tehran allegedly uses to fund destabilizing activities.

“The context here, when it comes to the Iranian regime, is really important,” Pigott said, citing sanctions aimed at denying Iran the resources it needs to advance its nuclear weapons program, expand its ballistic missile capabilities, and finance terrorist proxies throughout the region.

The Trump administration has reimposed and expanded sanctions targeting Iran’s energy exports, financial sector, and entities linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. Administration officials argue the measures are necessary to counter what they describe as Tehran’s ongoing malign behavior.

Pigott reiterated that the president’s position on Iran’s nuclear ambitions is unequivocal.

“The bottom line here is very clear,” he said. “President Trump said the Iranian regime can never have a nuclear weapon. He won’t allow it to happen.

“We have a maximum pressure policy we're implementing, and President Trump's State of the Union was very strong in terms of the peace through strength message that he's been delivering.”

The comments come amid heightened tensions in the Middle East and ongoing concerns from U.S. officials and allies about Iran’s uranium enrichment activities.

The administration maintains that economic pressure, combined with a clear deterrent posture, is the most effective path to preventing Iran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Pigott said Trump’s State of the Union address underscored that strategy and reinforced the president’s peace-through-strength message.

“President Trump believes in peace through strength. He has built the most powerful military in the history of the world. But President Trump is a peacemaker. He's a dealmaker.

“And as I mentioned earlier, President Trump is being very clear that he seeks peace when he can, but he will not hesitate to stand up for America's national interests when necessary. That is peace through strength,” he told Newsmax.

Under that doctrine, Pigott suggested, diplomatic engagement is possible, but only from a position of leverage and military and economic strength.

“Our maximum pressure policy is being implemented,” Pigott said, reiterating that the administration views the approach as central to protecting American interests and promoting stability.

The White House has not indicated any shift away from that strategy, as officials continue to signal that preventing a nuclear-armed Iran remains a top national security priority.

