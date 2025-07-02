Flynn to Newsmax: Iran's Assassination Threat Deadly Serious

Iran putting a hit out on President Donald Trump should be "taken seriously," says former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn.

"I know the president does. And the Secret Service will. But these are not things that they say just willy-nilly," Flynn told Newsmax TV’s "Carl Higbie: Frontline."

"And when they put these kinds of things out, it is a global warning. And it's a global call to action for their people that are here in our country.

"Hezbollah and Hamas elements are in this country, and we know that. And they've been here for a long, long time.

"There's already indications that they were involved in the last couple of, certainly one of the last two assassination attempts, so Trump's team has to take this very seriously as we are going into a very high-profile weekend for the United States of America called Independence Day weekend, Fouth of July.

"We're going to celebrate our Independence. This is one of these times where the intel analyst in me, as I look at indicators and I look at timing, it's a very, very important time for Trump to be paying very close attention to his security awareness and the people that are around him, and not just the Secret Service," he added.

Naser Makarem Shirazi, one Iran’s most senior religious authorities, this week said "any person or regime that threatens the leadership and religious authority" is considered a "mohareb" — one who wages war against God — and under Islamic law should be punished by death.

He also called on Muslims around the world to take a stand.

"Those who threaten the leadership and integrity of the Islamic Ummah are to be considered warlords," Makarem said in a religious decree against Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com