Holt to Newsmax: Trump 'Stepping on the Gas' With Hormuz Blockade

President Donald Trump is "stepping on the gas" by ordering a U.S. Navy blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, retired Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt said on Sunday, calling his move a necessary escalation as Iran faces mounting internal and external pressure.

"It's a step we had to get through," Holt told Newsmax's "Sunday Report," where he appeared with former National Security Council chief of staff Fred Fleitz and former Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Joel Rubin.

"President Trump is correctly stepping on the gas and saying, 'We're just going to take over the Strait,'" Holt added.

Trump announced the blockade on Truth Social, saying no ships would be allowed in or out of the critical waterway, a key artery for global oil shipments and a major source of leverage for Iran.

The development comes after 21-hour ceasefire talks collapsed, with Vice President JD Vance citing Iran's refusal to commit to abandoning its nuclear program long term.

Holt said Tehran's participation in the talks, despite earlier preconditions, reflects internal instability rather than a genuine diplomatic shift.

"It's more about theater for the revolution," Holt said. "They're trying to stave off from the 90 million people. Every single day that goes by works to our advantage because you have them turning on each other inside the regime."

"They don't know who's really in charge, and they're just trying to hold it together," he added.

Fleitz said the blockade strips Iran of its primary bargaining chip.

"President Trump is taking away Iran's only leverage, and that's the Strait of Hormuz," Fleitz said, noting U.S. efforts to de-mine the area and restrict Iranian maritime activity.

Fleitz said the ceasefire remains at risk but pointed to Iran's willingness to engage in talks as a sign the regime wants an end to the conflict, even if it has not made necessary concessions.

"They did talk. They sent a large delegation," he said. "There were three rounds of talks, didn't achieve anything."

The failed talks, Fleitz said, show that the Iranian leadership does want to find a way to end this war. "They just won't make the compromises necessary."

Rubin said Iran is now under increasing pressure as diplomatic and military options narrow.

"There's about ten more days left in this ceasefire," Rubin said. "They have to regroup and think diplomatically about what their end goals really are."

Rubin added that upcoming talks between Israel and Lebanon in Washington could further weaken Iran's influence by addressing Hezbollah, one of its key regional proxies.

"They're getting squeezed. They're going to have to make some hard decisions," Rubin said.

Trump, speaking before attending a UFC event in Miami, expressed confidence in the U.S. position.

"We win regardless. We've defeated them militarily," Trump told reporters.

Holt also pointed to the possibility of future support for opposition forces inside Iran, drawing comparisons to past U.S. efforts.

"I think eventually you're going to see something that looks like that," Holt said.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+:

NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching!

Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S.

You need to watch NEWSMAX today.

Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more!

Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now

BEST OFFER:

Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War.

Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials.

Even get Jon Voight's special series and President Trump's comedy programs and much more!

Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app.

Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere!

Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com