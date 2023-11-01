Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Cut Head Off Snake; Attack Iran

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., said on Newsmax that the only way to stop terrorism in the Middle East is to cut the head off the snake, and that means attacking Iran.

On Wednesday, Mullin told "Rob Schmitt Tonight" that the United States has "to take this head of the snake off. That's it. Hamas is not the head. Hezbollah is not the head. The funder of Hezbollah and Hamas is Iran, and everybody knows that."

Minutes prior to Mullin's interview, Schmitt spoke with former Sen. Joe Lieberman of Connecticut. During the interview, Lieberman said, "If you want to really protect American personnel and military personnel in the Middle East and you want to support our allies in Israel and the Arab world, the way to do it is go for the head of the snake. And the head of this snake is definitely Iran."

But in Mullin's interview, when Schmitt cited national fatigue about entering another war, the senator responded, "Iran is not going to go away until you punch them in the face."

"And listen," Mullin continued, "right now the axis of evil is China, North Korea, Iran, and Russia — all of them combined. This is testing America's resolve. And at some point, we're going to have to push back."

