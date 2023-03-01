×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: iran | robert wilkie | iranian nuclear program | eu | jcpoa

Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: West Needs to 'Fight' Iran, Deter Its Nuke Program

 
(Newsmax/"American Agenda")

By    |   Wednesday, 01 March 2023 05:44 PM EST

The United States, alongside Europe, must crack down on Iran and deter its nuclear program, former Under Secretary of Defense Robert Wilkie told Newsmax.

Speaking to "American Agneda" about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which lifted sanctions on Iran in 2015 in return for restricting Tehran's ability to enrich uranium, Wilkie said a recent report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which found Iran's uranium stockpile exceeded the JCPOA limit by a factor of 18, "confirms what we knew in the Trump administration and that the Iranians had no intention of living up to the commitments it made to [President Barack] Obama, [then Vice President Joe] Biden and [national security advisor to Vice President Biden, Jake] Sullivan and [Obama's deputy secretary of state, Anthony] Blinken."

"In fact, it was very, very, frightening to us that our diplomats and our Democratic Party leaders spent so much time trying to bring this deranged regime in from the cold," Wilkie added. "And now we have the specter of the European Union trying to revive the JCPOA. What is needed is American leadership to get the Europeans in line to fight this regime. We don't see that.

"We see the same characters who brought you the JCPOA now running this policy from the White House," the former defense official continued. "And there will come a time in the not-too-distant future, as Prime Minister Netanyahu said, that they will have to strike."

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsmax-Tv
The United States, alongside Europe, must crack down on Iran and deter its nuclear program, former Under Secretary of Defense Robert Wilkie told Newsmax.
iran, robert wilkie, iranian nuclear program, eu, jcpoa
244
2023-44-01
Wednesday, 01 March 2023 05:44 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved