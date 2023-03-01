Robert Wilkie to Newsmax: West Needs to 'Fight' Iran, Deter Its Nuke Program

The United States, alongside Europe, must crack down on Iran and deter its nuclear program, former Under Secretary of Defense Robert Wilkie told Newsmax.

Speaking to "American Agneda" about the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which lifted sanctions on Iran in 2015 in return for restricting Tehran's ability to enrich uranium, Wilkie said a recent report from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), which found Iran's uranium stockpile exceeded the JCPOA limit by a factor of 18, "confirms what we knew in the Trump administration and that the Iranians had no intention of living up to the commitments it made to [President Barack] Obama, [then Vice President Joe] Biden and [national security advisor to Vice President Biden, Jake] Sullivan and [Obama's deputy secretary of state, Anthony] Blinken."

"In fact, it was very, very, frightening to us that our diplomats and our Democratic Party leaders spent so much time trying to bring this deranged regime in from the cold," Wilkie added. "And now we have the specter of the European Union trying to revive the JCPOA. What is needed is American leadership to get the Europeans in line to fight this regime. We don't see that.

"We see the same characters who brought you the JCPOA now running this policy from the White House," the former defense official continued. "And there will come a time in the not-too-distant future, as Prime Minister Netanyahu said, that they will have to strike."