Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: Iran Will 'Lose Out' on Chance to Normalize Relations

Iran is "going to lose out on a tremendous opportunity" offered by President Donald Trump to normalize relations, former CIA analyst Fred Fleitz said Sunday on Newsmax.

"Iran does not need a nuclear program," Fleitz, also a former chief of staff to the National Security Council under Trump, told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "The nuclear weapons program, frankly, has been destroyed."

There also is "not much for them to negotiate away," he added.

The next steps could energize protesters, while cautioning against expectations of a quick outcome, said Fleitz.

"I know some people are saying this is going to be regime change," he said. "We're not going to bomb the ayatollah away, but we can encourage the protesters."

The protests by Iranian students appeared "promising," Fleitz added, but warned the struggle could be prolonged.

Trump would likely outline a broader plan soon, he said.

"I think the president is going to make a case at the State of the Union that we're going to hit Iran now, but there's also going to be a long-term plan to support the Iranian people, which I'm afraid will be a long and bloody struggle to throw this regime out," Fleitz said.

Meanwhile, Amir Fakhravar, chairman of the National Iranian Congress and author of "Comrade Ayatollah," sharply criticized any U.S. negotiations with Tehran.

"First, let's pray at some point, [U.S. special envoy] Steve Witkoff will stop this type of nonsense negotiations," Fakhravar said.

Fakhravar then referred to a statement by Iranian Deputy Foreign Minister Hamid Ghanbari, published by Tasnim News, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps' official news agency.

The statement, he said, referred to a framework being discussed with the U.S. that included "mutual interest in oil and gas," "shared energy fields," "mining investment," and "even aircraft purchases."

"This is disgusting," Fakhravar said. "We are talking about a regime that just killed 40 days ago, 100,000 protesters in the streets and shot 400,000 protesters."

Fakhravar said he expects Trump to punish Iran's leadership and predicted the regime's collapse, citing continued unrest. "Definitely, President Donald Trump promised that, and I'm sure he will keep his promise, promise to punish this regime," he said.

"Yes. Iranian regime, they are fighting in the streets right now," Fakhravar said. "All the students, they are out again 40 days after. It was a bloodbath. But all over the country, the people are not afraid. They are out, and they are fighting."

"This is the end of this regime," Fakhravar added. "This regime doesn't have any chance to normalize its relationship with the United States."

He also called for a political transition after a change in government. "We need to set up a constitutional assembly and move forward for the next step after the change of the regime," Fakhravar said.

