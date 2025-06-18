Israeli President Isaac Herzog to Newsmax: Time to Tell Iran, 'No Way, Not Anymore'

Invoking a variation of the famed "Never Again" post-Holocaust mantra, Israeli President Isaac Herzog tells Newsmax it is time to allow Israel to "save the world" from the Islamic Republic's terror regime.

"It's about time the world stands up to them now, as Israel has, and tell them, 'No way, not anymore: Get the nukes out of your system, and start behaving like a normal nation should in the family of nations,'" Herzog told "The Record With Greta Van Susteren" in an exclusive interview recorded Wednesday.

"We have to save the world from this, and we have to save our life."

The terrorist "ideology" of the Middle East since the late 1970s has to be rooted out now before it's too late, according to Herzog, who, as president, serves as the Secretary of State equivalent to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"It's an ideology," Herzog told Van Susteren. "Look, we have to read and hear what they say day in, day out. They educate tens of millions of people to hate Israel, to hate the United States of America. And they've built this huge empire of evil with proxies all over, beefed up with ammunition and capabilities that only strong big nations have."

"For example, a tiny little tribe in Yemen called the Houthis have 50,000 people in all. They have ballistic missiles and cruise missiles," he added.

"Greta, you're in this business for many years. Very few nations have this capability. And why? What for? So they wanted to close in on Israel, of course, kind of radicalized the region, toppled regimes, kill innocent human beings, attack communities and American military and so forth with no shame."

Since this current Iranian regime came to power in 1979, world leaders have talked about the dangers of terrorists but been unwilling to strike at the heart of it, according to Herzog.

"And it's amazing how many American presidents and how many world leaders came over and said Iran is a threat to the world; Iran cannot have nuclear weapons; Iran cannot have ballistic missiles, etc., etc.," Herzog said, urging the world to finally take the peace through strength instead of appeasement.

"In the free world, it's natural that people go on with their lives and do good, and the political systems are always focused on themselves."

But such looking the other way has allowed the Iran terror to reign, he warned, and even grow to an axis.

"There was a rise of this threat going on and on and on; meanwhile, Iran has alliances with other countries, whether it's Russia or China or others," Herzog said, noting Iran was "trying to bypass all the sanction regimes."

"And we came to this moment where we had to take a historic decision because they were very close to break out the capability to a bomb. And this would have meant a totally different Middle East: subordinate, I mean, serving the wish and desire of the Iranians to reign over this region."

"And this is the most dangerous phenomenon that would risk Europe and the United States as well," added Herzog.

