Holt to Newsmax: Be Very Concerned About Iran

Retired U.S. Air Force Brig. Gen. Blaine Holt told Newsmax on Tuesday "we need to be very concerned" about Iran.

When asked on "American Agenda" about the likelihood of Iran producing a nuclear weapon, Holt responded, "We need to be very concerned. This has gone far longer than it ever should have.

"And it was all started in terms of the diplomacy on this fake" Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, commonly referred to as the Iran nuclear deal, "that John Kerry brokered, which all that did was slow them down their path to get this done."

Holt called for "bankrupting" Iran, saying the county is behind "proxy wars" and "terrorism."

"We've essentially — the [President Donald] Trump effect — has destroyed their currency's value. And so they've got a very real revolution threat in that country right now," he added.

Holt said if Iran gets "close to a shape or a weapon or an underground nuclear test, well, then it's going to be American airpower and Israeli airpower that answers the call."

