Sen. Ted Cruz to Newsmax: Iran Gave 'Giant Middle Finger' to Trump

Israel's strike on Iran's nuclear sites was "consequence" of the defiance of President Donald Trump's attempt at diplomacy, which amounted to Iran flipping its "middle finger" at Trump's peace effort, according to Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas.

"Iran said they would not dismantle their advanced centrifuges: That was a giant middle finger to President Trump; tonight, we saw the consequences of Iran's defiance," Cruz wrote in an X post, linking to a clip of his Thursday night appearance on Newsmax's "Greg Kelly Reports."

Trump had sought peace while holding back Israel's long developing plans to attack Iran's nuclear weapons program infrastructure and leadership, but the strike that took out six nuclear scientists and at least three senior Islamic Republican Guard Corps leaders is a direct "consequence" of Iran's "defiance," Cruz told host Greg Kelly.

"This morning Iran put out a statement, said they would not dismantle their centrifuges; they were going to build more; they were going to enrich more uranium, and they were charging towards a nuclear weapon – and the effect of that was a giant middle finger to President Trump," Cruz said.

"And it was also telling Israel, 'You had better strike now, because if you wait any longer, we will have a nuclear weapon, and we will use that to murder millions of your citizens.'

"And I think that's we're seeing the direct consequences of Iran's defiance and their genocidal desire to murder as many Israelis as possible."

