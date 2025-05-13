Sen. Mullin to Newsmax: Iran Must Engage US

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., told Newsmax on Tuesday that while Iran refuses to engage with the United States publicly under President Donald Trump concerning its nuclear program, it is likely doing so through back channels out of recognition of American strength.

Mullin, a Senate Armed Services Committee member, told "Finnerty" that Iran's leaders are hesitant to respond to Trump's proposals because acknowledging him publicly would be seen as a sign of weakness.

"They [will] look like they'd be really cowering down to him," Mullin said. "But in the back channels, they also understand the destruction that President Trump brought to them in his first administration."

"And they know good and well where this is going to go. This isn't the president that is trying to have foreign policy from peace through appeasement, but he's trying to have peace through strength," he added.

"The only thing that matters in the Middle East is strength," he said. "President Trump is obviously showing the American strength is back where it needs to be. So the Iranians have to engage with us. … They just won't engage us publicly."

When asked whether he prefers military action or diplomacy, Mullin said both options are on the table, but diplomacy would be preferable.

"We would love to move off center and see if we can actually develop a relationship with them," he said, noting that Iran was a U.S. ally before the 1979 revolution. "But if we can't and they force our hand in this, then we have to use military options."

"The president has been very, very, very clear on this that they will not be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. And you can't allow the Iranians to have a nuclear weapon because they are the world's sponsor of terror, are all over the place," he said.

Mullin added that Iran would likely respond to a U.S. strike on nuclear sites with caution.

"Iran's not suicidal," he said. He argued that Iran understands the reach of U.S. capabilities and predicted they would return to talks, even if informally.

"Sometimes you can't negotiate with crazy," Mullin said.

"But I really don't think they want to go down that route. That's why I think some back-channel conversations will probably be happening."

