Tags: iran | israel | unitedstates | nuclear | weapons

Rep. McCaul to Newsmax: Biden Must Take 'Bold' Stance Against Iran

By    |   Wednesday, 01 March 2023 08:55 PM EST

Rep. Michael McCaul, R_Texas, told Newsmax Wednesday that the United States needs a "bold" leader to stand with Israel and stand against Iran.

The congressman's comment comes in light of Iran's progress toward enriching weapons-grade uranium.

Speaking to "The Record with Greta Van Susteren," McCaul said Iran "is approaching 85% enrichment ... 90% is weapons-grade. They're very, very close right now. And so that's very dangerous."

McCaul then added: "I think we need a bold commander in chief to say it's a policy of the United States that a nuclear Iran is not acceptable, and we need to stand by Israel."

The Texas Republicans also noted that he has seen military plans to deter Iran.

The U.S. needs to let Iran know "we will take military action against their nuclear program, and I've seen the plans to do it. We were capable of doing it," said McCaul. 

"Israel can't do it alone. But we have to have our allies with us on this and send a very strong message of deterrence, which we haven't been doing lately," he added.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 01 March 2023 08:55 PM
