Rep. McCormick: Trump Won't Take Half Measures on Iran

The U.S. is the only country with weapons that can hit Fordo, Iran's secretive nuclear site, and President Donald Trump won't "do anything that's only half measures," said Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Ga.

Trump has said he's considering using the 30,000-pound GBU-57, or Massive Ordnance Penetrator, to destroy Fordo. The B-2 stealth bomber is considered the only aircraft capable of carrying the huge bunker bombs.

To destroy the site, though, an attack would have to come in waves.

"This weapon penetrates up to 61 meters [67 yards]. Unfortunately, that facility is at about 80 meters [84 yards] from what we understand, which means it would probably be two bombs, not one," McCormick told Newsmax's "Saturday Report."

"Otherwise, you're just damaging. You're not actually destroying the enriched uranium facility.

"And, of course, they would still have access to something that could cause mass destruction. That means two drop bombs from B-2 bombers," he continued.

"Luckily, Israel has already taken out their air defenses for the most part. This is about 60 miles — from what I understand — from Tehran.

"And I think a lot of people are evacuating, because the president's been very clear: Get out of that area. This could be a massive bomb. It's over 30,000 pounds of explosive," McCormick said.

"Now, the big bombs I used to drop as a forward air controller when I was a first and co was about 2,000 pounds, and a 2,000-pound bomb will shake the Earth. Imagine what a 30,000-pound bomb could do as it penetrates and explodes.

"But you need a follow-on bomb to finish the job. And I don't think President Trump is going to do anything that's only half measures," he said.

Reuters reported that the U.S. is moving B-2 bombers to the Pacific island of Guam as Trump weighs whether the United States should take part in Israel's strikes against Iran.

GET TODAY NEWSMAX+ : NEWSMAX is the fastest-growing cable news channel in America with more than 30 million people watching! Reuters Institute reports NEWSMAX is one of the top news brands in the U.S. You need to watch NEWSMAX today. Get it with great shows from Rob Schmitt, Greta Van Susteren, Greg Kelly, Carl Higbie, Rob Finnerty – and many more! Find the NEWSMAX channel on your cable system – Go Here Now BEST OFFER: Sign up for NEWSMAX+ and get NEWSMAX, our streaming channel NEWSMAX2 and our military channel World at War. Find hundreds of shows, movies and specials. Even get Jon Voight’s special series and President Trump’s comedy programs and much more! Watch NEWSMAX+ on your smartphone or home TV app. Watch NEWSMAX anytime, anywhere! Start your FREE trial now: NewsmaxPlus.com