Pete King to Newsmax: Talks a 'Subterfuge by Iran'

President Donald Trump's decision to halt talks and impose a naval blockade in the Strait of Hormuz shows strength, as "the United States military has won this war," former Rep. Pete King said on Sunday.

"Well, first, I'm glad that they called off the talks," the New York Republican told Newsmax's "Wake Up America Weekend." "They were going nowhere. To me, this was all just a subterfuge by Iran."

King added that he would "give the president credit for not falling into a trap of endless negotiations, endless extensions."

"The fact is that the United States military has won this war," said King. "We have to keep the pressure on."

He added that the next steps should focus on broader stability while maintaining leverage.

"To me, the main issue now is to reopen the strait and then work on the nuclear enrichment. But we cannot in any way accept the status quo," King said.

King said Trump's decision to blockade the Strait of Hormuz sends a global message and draws in other nations affected by the waterway.

"I think sending a message that this is just not a United States issue. This does affect the entire world, and it has to be addressed," he said. "I think the president is dramatically emphasizing that by us doing the blockading."

King also said the U.S. must ensure freedom of navigation while pushing allies to engage.

"I think we have to begin the process to clear it and to make sure that there's free access, freedom of waterways at the Strait of Hormuz," he said. "But no, I think it is important that the president is bringing in the other nations, realizing it's not just us, it's everyone being affected by this."

Addressing comments from Iranian officials questioning U.S. credibility, King dismissed them outright.

"That's typical of Iran. It's absolute nonsense," he said. "The fact is that for 47 years, they've been at war with us. They've threatened to destroy us, destroy Israel. Everything is going in that direction. Their word cannot be taken at all."

Former Rep. Jack Kingston, R-Ga., offered a more optimistic view of international involvement, saying Trump's tone signals a shift toward broader cooperation.

"You know, I'm moving in the opposite direction. I feel like this is a tone that's a lot different than it was a week ago," Kingston said. "The president is kind of speaking more the language of the U.N. or NATO, our European allies."

Kingston said the approach could encourage support from key allies.

"I think this is the kind of language that France and Germany and Great Britain can respond to, and they are slowly moving toward helping us out and realizing that we are helping them out," he said. "So I think that the president has made more of an international appeal with this sort of tone."

He added that global cooperation is necessary given the stakes.

"I do think it is time for the nations of the world to unite, say, OK, listen, let's agree. Iran is a thug nation. The Gulf of Hormuz is relevant to all of us. Energy certainly is. Free commerce is. Let's all cooperate," Kingston said.

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