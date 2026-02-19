Mark Meadows to Newsmax: 'Not Optimistic' About Possibility of Iran Deal

Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows said Thursday on Newsmax that he is "not optimistic that they are going to negotiate a deal" with Iran, describing Tehran's long-term aim as "literally a nuclear Iran" and arguing that "this president is not going to let them have it."

Meadows appeared on "Ed Henry The Big Take," saying, "Yeah, I'm not going to get in on the betting markets on Iran," when asked about whether Iran will choose peace.

Meadows then said his view comes from earlier dealings, adding, "But I will say that having dealt with Iran when I was in Congress, and I am not optimistic that they are going to negotiate a deal."

He described what he said Iran has pursued over time, saying, "It's literally a nuclear Iran that they've been after for decades."

The former North Carolina congressman said the administration would block that outcome, adding, "This president is not going to let them have it."

He argued Iran would misjudge the president's willingness to respond, saying, "And quite frankly, they will underestimate this president if they think he is like President [Joe] Biden or anyone else who preceded him and will take action."

His comments followed indirect U.S.-Iran talks in Geneva on Tuesday, and a senior U.S. official said Iran was expected to submit a written proposal afterward.

President Donald Trump warned of "bad things" if no deal is reached and said a deadline was only "10-15 days."

Iran has told U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres it would respond "decisively" if subjected to military aggression.

Separately, Iran said it temporarily closed the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday for live-fire drills as its negotiators held another round of indirect talks with the United States in Geneva.

Iranian state media said Iranian forces fired live missiles toward the strait and would close it for "several hours" for "safety and maritime concerns."

The Strait is a narrow passage between Oman and Iran that connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and the Arabian Sea, and is a vital route through which about 20% of the world's oil passes.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

