Rep. Burchett to Newsmax: Iran's Ayatollah Is 'Talking to Allah'

Rep. Tim Burchett, R-Tenn., told Newsmax that in light of the Israeli military strikes against Iran since Thursday, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is surely concerned about his fate.

Burchett told "Saturday Report" that likely conversations are happening between the Ayatollah and Allah. "I would say he's talking to Allah quite a bit. And if he's not careful. He's going to meet him."

Israeli military strikes against Iran's nuclear program sites began Thursday, and Israel immediately claimed to have killed several top Iranian military and scientific leaders. The attacks were long-predicted over concerns Iran would develop a nuclear weapon.

The Tennessee Republican added that Israeli military leaders are more than likely weighing their options about the Ayatollah. "But I would think they're also cautious of making him a martyr. And they don't need a holy war, so to speak. And they can draw in other Muslim nations as well. But but I think the die has been cast."

Burchett believes there is a chance the Iranian people may revolt against their leadership and turn Iran into a more peaceful nation. "This repressive form of government never works out. So I would hope that the Iranian people would wise up and run this bunch out of town."

Israel has cautioned Iran that if it continues counter-attacks aimed at civilian areas in Israel that the Iranian capital of "Tehran will burn."

The Trump administration said Israel acted on its own to initiate its strikes against Iran.

