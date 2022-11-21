Rep. Biggs to Newsmax: Congress Should Prioritize Investigating Biden Admin

Arizona Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz. told Newsmax Monday that amidst all the pressings matters, congressional investigations should begin with the Biden administration.

Speaking with "American Agenda," Biggs said, "The first step, in my opinion, is to go ahead with Congress doing their investigation, and the Oversight Committee, to get these suspicious activity reports from the federal government that they've not been giving us.

"And that means we're gonna have to attack the Biden administration in and of itself. Because they changed the rules, so we don't get 'em," Biggs added.

Biggs also relayed how the House investigations may warrant a Church-style commission. Chaired by Idaho Sen. Frank Church, D-Idaho in 1975, the Church Committee, as it's referred to colloquially, investigated abuses perpetrated by the CIA, NSA, FBI, and the IRS.

A few revelations from the committee's findings included programs such as Operation MKULTRA, which sought to perform mind-control experiments on unwitting American citizens, and Operation Mockingbird, which fed propaganda to domestic and foreign journalists to sway public opinion.

Biggs recommended "a Church commission type of deal, where it's an independent congressional conference ... The reason is, quite frankly, we've received no cooperation from the Biden administration, and one of the investigations we'll be doing is on DOJ, the FBI, and its weaponization."

Still, the notion of Congress investigating the DOJ has its complexities: Even if Congress finds any evidence of corruption within the Biden administration, or more specifically, the DOJ — in which the Biden-appointed Merrick Garland heads up — Congress does not have the power to indict.

Only the DOJ can bring forth charges.

