Trump to Newsmax: Hunter Biden Intel Letter 'Treasonous'

The Hunter Biden laptop disinformation letter from 51 intelligence community (IC) members should not only get their high security clearances revoked, but it was "treasonous" and just one of the ways Democrats cheat in elections, according to former President Donald Trump on Newsmax.

"The security clearance of every one of those people should be immediately revoked, absolutely," Trump told "Greg Kelly Reports" in an exclusive interview Monday.

"You saw the disinformation with this new revelation that — this was incredible — that 51 intelligence agents totally lied," he added to host Greg Kelly. "I think it's treason. They totally lied, just before the election. Right before the vote they lied and they said that the computer, which had all crimes on it, was Russian disinformation — 51 top people.

"The top people in the country, they lied.

"I actually think it's treasonous."

Twitter Files and other reports have now confirmed the authenticity of the Hunter Biden laptop, after the story was squashed by mainstream media at the urging of anti-Trump government operatives.

"And by the way, that's just another way that they cheated on the election," Trump said. "They cheated in many ways."

Trump lamented the one debate Biden would agree to in the COVID-impacted 2020 presidential election campaign featured Biden using the Democrats' IC members' laundered narrative that the laptop was Russian disinformation.

"Well, I think everybody knows what happened," Trump said, pinning blame on anti-Trump host Chris Wallace, "who was terrible."

"But Chris Wallace wouldn't let me even talk about $3.5 million coming in from the mayor of Moscow's wife, and I said, 'Well, let's talk about that.' And he wouldn't let us talk about that. Now, that's become a big subject."

The Russian disinformation narrative was repeating the trope used by Hillary Clinton in 2016, as an excuse for her loss, Trump said.

"You know, Russia, Russia, Russia was a made up story so they could save face for losing a campaign, losing when Hillary Clinton, crooked Hillary, when she lost," Trump told Kelly.

"That was going to be the reason she was going to make up, and it was a one-day deal. It was supposed to be one day, 'We lost because of Russia.' Except it caught on because the fake news loved the narrative. So it caught and then it went two days, three days, four days and it went two years. It just caught on.

"And it's a disgrace because it really hurt our country."

Now, Americans are catching on to the corrupt election narratives and Biden family influence peddling.

"It's not like you're doing anything: You're not working; you're not managing funds; you're not doing whatever you're supposed to be doing," Trump said. "The money's just being spread out all over the Biden family."

Trump concluded, "here's the good news: The country understands it. They see what's going on."

"This is going to just be ending when you get rid of Biden," he said. "Now, does Biden even know what's happening? I don't think so. I don't think so.

"But they are very good at two things disinformation and cheating on elections. That's what they do."

