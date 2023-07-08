×
Tags: injunction | biden | social media | doughty

Mo. AG Bailey to Newsmax: Social Media 'Cartel' Colluded With Gov't

By    |   Saturday, 08 July 2023 03:06 PM EDT

A "cartel" of social media companies colluded with the Biden administration to censor speech, Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey, a Republican, told Newsmax following an injunction filed Tuesday by a federal judge.

"I think we absolutely need to keep putting bricks in that wall of separation between tech and state to protect our First Amendment right to free speech," Bailey said during his Saturday appearance on "America Right Now."

"You know, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act has been misinterpreted to allow monopolization by a small cartel of Big Tech social media companies that are in lockstep ideologically with the left, and that's dangerous to voices in opposition, and certainly we've seen that play out."

In his 155-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty of Louisiana issued an injunction prohibiting nine government agencies, including the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, from engaging in actions or interactions with social media companies.

During his "America This Week" podcast Friday, journalist Matt Taibbi of "Twitter Files" fame said to co-host Walter Kirn: "Remember: This is not a normal thing for a judge to — in the middle of a case that hasn't been adjudicated yet — to issue a ruling this sweeping."

On Newsmax Saturday Bailey said, "We know that the federal government has expanded this vast censorship enterprise to new agencies and they're trying to outsource some of that censorship enterprise to third parties, but ... the government is prohibited from doing indirectly what it ... would not be allowed to do directly."

The Biden administration has vowed to appeal the ruling.

Saturday, 08 July 2023 03:06 PM
