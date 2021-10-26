Rep. Buddy Carter: Passing of Spending Bill 'Throwing Gas on' Inflation Fire

Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Ga., a member of the House Budget Committee, decried the Democrats' trillion-dollar spending bill on Newsmax and equated it to throwing gas on a fire.

Carter told ''The Chris Salcedo Show'' on Tuesday that the trillion-dollar spending bill in question would ''throw gas on the fire and make it even worse, now it's going to be hyperinflation.''

''Look,'' Carter said, ''inflation is nothing more than a tax. And who does it impact the most? It impacts the working class, the seniors on fixed incomes. That's who hurts the worst because of inflation.

''Everything is going up now; we look at the price of gas; you go to the gas pump, now, all of a sudden you're paying $20, $30, $40 more when you fill your gas tanks up, the single mom trying to make ends meet, who has to drive to work every day, she's sees her money just being eat up through inflation,'' he said.

On Sunday, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told CNN she expects price increases to continue into 2022 and rejected criticism that the U.S. government is losing control of inflation.

''I don't think we're about to lose control of inflation,'' Yellen said. ''Americans haven't seen inflation like we have experienced recently in a long time. But as we get back to normal, expect that to end.''

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the inflation rate for September is 5.4%. The Balance said that this means consumer prices rose by 5.4% compared with last year.

Carter added that ''everything that we know of is going up, and it doesn't look like it's going to slow down either.''

