Tags: inflation reduction act | military funding | irs

Rep. Mike Garcia to Newsmax: Fund Our Military, Not 87,000 IRS Agents

(Newsmax/"Spicer & Co.")

By    |   Tuesday, 04 October 2022 08:31 PM EDT

Speaking to Newsmax about the introduction of his Prioritizing Troops Over Tax Collectors Act, California GOP Rep. Mike Garcia tells "Spicer & Co.," that his bill is a matter of "national security."

Commenting on the Inflation Reduction Act, which aims to hire roughly 87,000 IRS agents over the course of the decade, the California congressman says his bill should take priority instead because, for him, "it's not about the nobility of the mission; it's not about patriotism; it's about national security."

Garcia adds that his bill, which aims to increase soldier pay, comes in light of the Army's recent announcement of falling short of its recruiting goal by "25%."

"That's a massive problem for our nation's security," Garcia adds. "Quality of life, pay, and obviously working for a weak commander in chief are the primary reasons for this low recruitment. We will do better in the next term. We will, as part of our commitment, make sure that we're taking care of our troops, especially our junior enlisted who do the lion's share of the work and our military."

On Tuesday, the congressman tweeted that he "introduced the Prioritizing Troops Over Tax Collectors Act." He notes that the "bill will reallocate the $80 billion in IRS funding from the [Inflation Reduction Act]," or as the congressman dubs it, the "Inflation Reinforcement Act," which he says will go toward "increasing base pay for all our troops to a minimum of $31,200/yr ($15/hr)."

Speaking to Newsmax about the introduction of his Prioritizing Troops Over Tax Collectors Act, California GOP Rep. Mike Garcia tells "Spicer & Co.," that his bill is a matter of "national security."
Tuesday, 04 October 2022 08:31 PM
