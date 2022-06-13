Rep. Fred Keller to Newsmax: Hearings Should Focus on Inflation, Not Jan. 6

Rep. Fred Keller told Newsmax that Democrats should be using the House Jan. 6 Select Committee hearings to hold a national conversation on the inflation affecting every American rather than an investigation into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot and former President Donald Trump.

"[Democrats and the Jan. 6 Select Committee] don't want to talk about the real issues the American people are facing, which is record-high gas prices, which is inflation that we haven't seen since 1981, and American families that can't make ends meet," Keller told "Prime News."

"And their distraction is this sham hearing ... Liz Cheney is just doing the work of Nancy Pelosi; when they should actually be having prime-time hearings on inflation, on gas prices ... on the policies that really matter to Americans."

The next hearing for the Jan. 6 panel will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The U.S. Inflation Calculator reported that "the annual inflation rate for the United States is 8.6% for the 12 months ended May 2022, the largest annual increase since December 1981 and after rising 8.3% previously, according to U.S. Labor Department data published June 10."

The report features a graph depicting a stark rate of 1.4% inflation in 2020 and a 7% inflation rate going into 2021.

According to an Ipsos poll conducted for Reuters, "American adults, including nearly half of all Republicans, believe former President Donald Trump was at least partially responsible for starting the deadly Jan. 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol."

The poll surveyed 998 adults, ages 18-65.

